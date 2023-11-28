The youth in Kano state have reacted angrily to the Court of Appeal judgment which led to teh sack of NNPP's Abba Yusuf

The aggrieved residents took to the streets in Kano to further express their grievances, defying police directives on the matter

While the youths are questioning and at the same time challenging the appellate court's decision, police disclosed it has arrested seven persons in connection to the unrest in Kano

Kano state, Kano - The recent Court of Appeal's judgment that led to the removal of Abba Kabir Yusuf as governor has led to political unrest in Kano state.

Abba Yusuf's supporters take their anger to the streets in Kano reacting to the governor's sack. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Why did Kano youths embark on a protest?

In fact, on Monday, November 27, angry youths took to the streets in Kano city and its environs, protesting against the appeal court judgment that sacked the state governor, Yusuf.

Daily Trust reports that a huge crowd of protesters had stormed strategic positions in the city, determined to challenge what they perceive as an unjust ruling, following a contradictory Certified True Copy of appeal court that favoured governor Yusuf and Nasir Yusuf Gawuna.

As reported also by The Nation, the placard reads “Kano my city my state”, “Justice for Kano”, ” Justice for Abba”, “Abba’s mandate was stolen in 2019, we will not allow it happen in 2023”.

Meanwhile, the the protest came on the heels of discovery by the state police that “some faceless group are bent on unleashing violence in Kano”.

Abba Yusuf: Police arrest 7 over Kano appeal court judgment

Earlier, Kano state police command disclosed that it had uncovered plots by some groups to unleash violence on the state over the judgment of the Court of Appeal that sacked the governor.

Usaini Gumel, the commissioner of police in the state, made this known to journalists on Monday, November 27, adding that the command has so far arrested no less than seven suspects, and they would soon be charged in court.

Protest rocks Ibadan as Gov Yusuf's supporters take over sport complex

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that supporters of embattled Governor Abba Yusuf, gathered at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday, November 26, for prayers and a peaceful protest.

They advocated for preserving the existing state of affairs in Kano.

In Ibadan, Yusuf's supporters carried placards with messages such as 'Justice for Kano,' 'Kano Abba Muka Zaba,' 'Abba is our Choice,' and 'Kano voted for Abba'.

