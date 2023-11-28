A concern has been raised over an imminent riot in the metropolis of Kano on Wednesday, November 29

The Progressive League of Youth Voters (PLYV) gave this advisory via a statement on Tuesday, November 28

Meanwhile, the inspector-general of police and the Department of State Security (DSS) have been told to intervene urgently

A faction supportive of the All Progressives Congress (APC), operating under the Progressive League of Youth Voters (PLYV) banner, has expressed concern that the Kano state government is orchestrating protests to create chaos in the state's capital on Wednesday, November 29.

This reaction follows the recent Court of Appeal decision that ousted Governor Abba Yusuf from office.

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 28, in Abuja, Audu Usman Shuaibu, the group's national coordinator, urged security agencies to intervene and safeguard the residents of Kano from potential violence.

Shuaibu alleged that the motive behind the protests was to manipulate and intimidate the Supreme Court panel overseeing the Kano State governorship appeal, influencing them to overturn the Court of Appeal's ruling in their favour.

IGP, DSS told to intervene

The statement read:

"We wish to alert the general public and call on the attention of the Inspector General of Police, Director General, Department of State Services and other security agencies towards the inhuman activities of the Governor of Kano State Abba Kabir Yusuf over his electoral loss, at the Appeal Court.

"Our team in Kano State has informed us that the NNPP-led Kano State Government has concluded plans to convey thousands of rioters in the guise of its supporters from the 44 local government areas of the State into Kano Metropolis to protest against the NNPP loss at the Appeal Court."

Group slams NNPP-led government

Shuaibu expressed disappointment in a government entrusted with protecting lives and property allegedly plotting actions that could lead to harm and destruction.

He pointed out the government's previous actions, citing the demolition of legally owned properties valued at over two hundred billion Naira within six days of assuming office.

Calling on relevant security agencies, Shuaibu appealed for assistance in protecting the well-being of Kano residents and the citizens of Kano State.

While calling on elders and leaders of thought to call the NNPP leaders in Kano order, the statement said:

"This act of do or die politics is dangerous to peaceful co-existence and must be checkmated immediately."

Kano: 7 arrested over court of appeal judgment, details emerge

Meanwhile, the sacking of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state caused tension in the northern state.

On Monday, the police disclosed that about seven people had been arrested following intelligence that some groups are plotting to unleash violence on the state.

Usaini Gumel, the police commissioner in the state, stated that the operatives of the force dispersed the groups disguised as businessmen.

