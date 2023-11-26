The defunct Batch A set of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration's N-Power scheme started in September 2016 and ended four years later

Batch B beneficiaries of the initiative which is one of Africa’s largest post-tertiary job schemes were on board between August 2018 and July 2020

1 million batch C beneficiaries (510,000 for Stream C1 and 490,000 Stream C2), were enrolled in 2021

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

FCT, Abuja - N-Power has said Batches A and B beneficiaries are no longer in the programme.

Handlers of the scheme, meanwhile, were mute on Batch C.

N-Power programme has been operating since 2016. Photo credit: Npower, Fed Min of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

Source: Facebook

N-Power confirms batch A and B's exit

A social media user had raised a question about the alleged silence of the federal government on the fate of the Batch A and B beneficiaries. But in its response, affirmed that the first two batches of the famed scheme have been disengaged.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It wrote on its known X (formerly Twitter) handle recently:

"Please note that Batch A and B is no longer in the program."

N-Power reveals beneficiaries that’ll be paid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that N-Power said "all eligible beneficiaries" will be paid their outstanding stipends.

In a tweet-reply via its official handle, the N-Power scheme said Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, alongside Akindele Egbuwalo, the N-Power national programme manager, "are effortlessly working on resolving all payment issues".

N-Power provides update on payment

Legit.ng also reported that N-Power asked former beneficiaries who are owed stipends to be patient.

The N-Power programme was inaugurated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2016 with thousands of beneficiaries spread across the education, agriculture, health, and tax industries.

N-Power application not on

Also, Legit.ng produced a fact-check to debunk a claim that the N-Power application is currently on.

A post on a page on the popular social networking site, Facebook, suggested that the 2023 N-Power programme is on.

According to the post, interested Nigerian youths can “become a beneficiary” of the famed scheme “by applying today”.

Source: Legit.ng