Global site navigation

Local editions

N-Power Mute on Batch C as It Confirms Batches A, B Beneficiaries No Longer in Programme
Nigeria

N-Power Mute on Batch C as It Confirms Batches A, B Beneficiaries No Longer in Programme

by  Ridwan Adeola
  • The defunct Batch A set of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration's N-Power scheme started in September 2016 and ended four years later
  • Batch B beneficiaries of the initiative which is one of Africa’s largest post-tertiary job schemes were on board between August 2018 and July 2020
  • 1 million batch C beneficiaries (510,000 for Stream C1 and 490,000 Stream C2), were enrolled in 2021

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

FCT, Abuja - N-Power has said Batches A and B beneficiaries are no longer in the programme.

Handlers of the scheme, meanwhile, were mute on Batch C.

Npower/Npower news/Npower news today/Latest Npower news/Npower news now/npower stipend news
N-Power programme has been operating since 2016. Photo credit: Npower, Fed Min of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development
Source: Facebook

N-Power confirms batch A and B's exit

A social media user had raised a question about the alleged silence of the federal government on the fate of the Batch A and B beneficiaries. But in its response, N-Power affirmed that the first two batches of the famed scheme have been disengaged.

Read also

Owed stipends: N-Power reveals beneficiaries that’ll be paid

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It wrote on its known X (formerly Twitter) handle recently:

"Please note that Batch A and B is no longer in the program."

N-Power reveals beneficiaries that’ll be paid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that N-Power said "all eligible beneficiaries" will be paid their outstanding stipends.

In a tweet-reply via its official handle, the N-Power scheme said Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, alongside Akindele Egbuwalo, the N-Power national programme manager, "are effortlessly working on resolving all payment issues".

N-Power provides update on payment

Legit.ng also reported that N-Power asked former beneficiaries who are owed stipends to be patient.

The N-Power programme was inaugurated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2016 with thousands of beneficiaries spread across the education, agriculture, health, and tax industries.

Read also

FCT minister Wike sends important message to Abuja land owners

N-Power application not on

Also, Legit.ng produced a fact-check to debunk a claim that the N-Power application is currently on.

A post on a page on the popular social networking site, Facebook, suggested that the 2023 N-Power programme is on.

According to the post, interested Nigerian youths can “become a beneficiary” of the famed scheme “by applying today”.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel