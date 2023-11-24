The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has sent an important message to landowners in Abuja

Wike said existing Abuja landowners with Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) must get recertification

The former Rivers governor added that the new C of O would require a National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN)

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said existing landowners with Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) must get recertification.

Wike said he has not been signing C-of-Os since he assumed as the FCT minister because of the intention to introduce enhanced security measures.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Friday, November 24, Daily Trust reported

The FCT minister disclosed that the new C of O would require a National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN).

“For everyone who has a C-of-O, they will come for a recertification, so that we can incorporate the NIN or BVN.”

According to Channels TV, Wike added that the new C of Os would cost individuals N50,000 and corporate bodies, N100,000 each.

“There are a lot of discrepancies, a lot of cloning of C-of-Os, so we have come up with an idea that every allottee who seeks and applies for a C-of-O must supply his NIN; this is one of the features we are going to put in the new C-of-O.

“If a corporate body doesn’t have an NIN and they have a property, they must put their BVN. So many persons have not registered, and this will make them go and re-register.”

