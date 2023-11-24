Handlers of the famed N-Power scheme have said Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, is working towards the resolution of payments

N-Power appealed for patience from exited graduate beneficiaries who are owed stipends

Legit.ng reports that the N-Power scheme is a social investment scheme set up by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 to address issues around youth unemployment and entrepreneurship

FCT, Abuja - N-Power has asked former beneficiaries who are owed stipends to be patient.

The N-Power programme was inaugurated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2016 with thousands of beneficiaries spread across the education, agriculture, health, and tax industries.

N-Power is a scheme set up by the APC government to address the issues of youth unemployment.

'Resolution of payment under way': N-Power

The first batch (A) commenced with over 200,000 young Nigerians in 2016.

Batch B kicked off in August 2018, with about 300,000 beneficiaries. The first two batches were disengaged in 2020.

The third batch was inaugurated in 2021 and was the final set before the scheme's suspension in October 2023.

Legit.ng reports that the N-Power graduate scheme involves the deployment of thousands of unemployed degree holders to schools and other institutions to work there while the government pays them a stipend of N30,000 monthly.

In several tweet-replies via its official handle, the famed scheme said Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, alongside Akindele Egbuwalo, the N-Power national programme manager, "are currently working towards the resolution" of unpaid stipends.

It wrote recently:

"Hello. Please note that the honourable minister and the program manager are currently working towards the resolution of payment.

"We plea for your kind patience. Thank you and best regards."

N-Power: Date for payment of backlogs

