The N-Power scheme used to be under the supervision of the office of the vice president of Nigeria

During ex-president Muhammadu Buhari's second term in office, the programme was transferred to a ministry which was newly-created at the time - humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development

Following the federal government's decision in 2019, complaints of unpaid monthly stipends increased

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

FCT, Abuja - N-Power has said "all eligible beneficiaries" will be paid their outstanding stipends.

In a tweet-reply via its official handle, the N-Power scheme said Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, alongside Akindele Egbuwalo, the N-Power national programme manager, "are effortlessly working on resolving all payment issues".

The Bola Tinubu administration is rejigging the N-Power scheme. Photo credits: Betta Edu, Npower

Source: Facebook

'Stipends will be paid': N-Power

Legit.ng reports that millions of naira have been earmarked by the Nigerian government for the N-Power project, an empowerment programme set up by the past administration of Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 to address youth unemployment and increase social development.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Three sets - batches A, B, and C have benefitted from the programme.

N-Power wrote recently:

"Hello Faith, Please be informed that by the end of the ongoing investigation, all eligible beneficiaries will be paid.

"Kindly exercise patience as the honorable minister and the national program manager are effortlessly working on resolving all payment issues. Best Regards!"

N-Power: Date for settlement of arrears

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FG said it would commence payment of the 9-month backlog to N-Power beneficiaries (also called volunteers) in November 2023.

This was disclosed by the national programme manager of N-Power, Egbuwalo.

Tinubu's plan for N-Power

Legit.ng also reported that Edu said the Bola Tinubu-led federal government will rejig the N-Power scheme.

The minister made this known in a statement released by his media aide, Rasheed Zubair.

Edu stated plans are underway to rejig the social investment programme to accommodate more people and ensure prompt payment of beneficiaries’ stipends.

N-power: Addressing payments challenges

To address the challenges faced by N-Power beneficiaries in terms of delay in payment of their stipends, Edu said her ministry will change the modalities.

According to the minister, the plan is to establish humanitarian hubs across the 774 local government areas (LGA) in the country.

Source: Legit.ng