Nigeria’s unemployment rate stands at 33.3 percent, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

The implication of this is that more than 23 million people either have no job or work for less than 20 hours a week

The high number of unemployed people seeking jobs also makes the country’s labour market a “breeding ground” for fraudsters who bait applicants in with job opportunities, but a fact check report has warned people not to fall for scammers

FCT, Abuja - Several social media posts have claimed that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has launched a portal to register beneficiaries for a new work-for-cash initiative.

Nigeria's unemployment rate stood at 33.3 percent in Q4 of 2020. However, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently reported unemployment rates of 5.3 percent (Q4 2022) and 4.1 percent (Q1 2023), based on the new Nigeria Labour Force Survey (NLFS).

Jobs need to be created in Nigeria to match up with the number of labour market entrants. Photo credits: Npower, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The headline of an article shared by a Facebook page reads:

“Renewed Hope Job Creation Programme (RHJCP) 2023: How to Apply for free.”

The message has also been found here, here, and here.

The headline links to a blog article about the job creation programme.

But at the point where intending persons are to apply, the article says that applications are not being taken.

The post said:

“Currently, applications are not being accepted as the website is under development.

"Once it’s ready, we will provide you with the website link. Continue to monitor voiceofnigeria.org.ng for updates."

But is it authentic? A fact-checking platform, Africa Check, probes.

Beware of scams

Africa Check said none of the links in the article lead to a registration portal. The platform said "they all loop back to the same article".

It rules:

"This is simply engagement bait, and typical of scams".

