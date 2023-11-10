The Nigerian government's famed N-Power scheme has sent a key message to all former beneficiaries and other youths

N-Power said it is aware of "lots of fake news" in circulation about the purported recruitment of a new set of beneficiaries

Legit.ng reports that N-Power is a scheme set up to address the issues of youth unemployment

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) administration’s N-Power scheme has quashed reports about new recruitment.

The scheme, initiated in 2016 by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), is aimed at empowering the youth.

N-Power asks Nigerians to obtain genuine updates from its official channels. Photo credit: @npower_ng

Source: Twitter

'Beware of fake news': N-Power

Though the programme has been touted as one of the most impactful legacies of the administration, the incumbent minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu, has alleged many irregularities in the scheme and suspended it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

N-Power, though its known X (formerly Twitter) handle recently, stated that genuine information about pending payments and portal-related issues will be communicated via the official accounts of the job creation and empowerment initiative of the social investment programmes of the Nigerian government.

N-Power’s tweet reads:

“Hello Beneficiaries!!!

“It has come to our notice that lots of fake news has been in circulation.

“Please note that we will be the first to notify you on any update with regards to possible recruitment, pending payments and portal-related issues.”

NASIMS speaks on N-Power arrears

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) said the N-Power Batch C1 programme has "successfully been completed".

NASIMS stated that the essence of the federal government suspending the N-Power scheme in October and starting an investigation is to make sure that those with failed payment issues are settled.

FG suspends N-Power scheme indefinitely

Legit.ng also reported that the federal government on Saturday, October 7, announced the indefinite suspension of the N-Power programme.

Following the update, some social media users have reacted to the development.

Source: Legit.ng