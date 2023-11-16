Energy drinks company, Red Bull is trying to get the Perfect Lagos Selfie with Jaan Roose from a bank's Towers, Marina Lagos to the Onome Rig

Jaan Roose, an Estonian slack liner and Guinness World Record holder, attempted a stunt on Thursday, November 16, which left many Lagosians stunned

Legit.ng understands that the project is to showcase the beauty of Lagos and the Red Bull team is working together with the state government through the Lagos Safety Commission

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

CMS, Lagos state - A video has shown Jaan Roose walking on a rope across the bridge and the train tracks at CMS bus-stop in Lagos.

The video, sighted by Legit.ng, circulated on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, November 16.

Three-time world champion holder Jaan Roose is an expert at balance on the slackline. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

Roose performs slackline in Lagos

Roose, an Estonian stuntman, walked to the Onome rig as onlookers watched in astonishment.

It was observed that he started from the rooftop of a commercial bank at Marina and had a drone capturing his movements.

Reacting, Ajetunmobi Ridwan Olawale, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Lagos state governor, said it was a tightrope stunt by Roose who is determined to break a new global record.

Olawale added that Roose was brought to Lagos by energy drinks company, Red Bull, to attempt the record.

The governor’s aide shared another video of how the tightrope stunt started.

He tweeted:

“It’s actually a tightrope stunt by a foreigner who wants to break a new global record. It wasn’t a self-murder mission.

“The foreigner was brought to Lagos by Red Bull to attempt a new global record.”

'More to come from Roose' - Gawat

Another aide of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat, commented further on Roose's mission.

He wrote on his verified X page:

"Red Bull is trying to get the Perfect Lagos Selfie with Jaan Roose from Sterling Towers, Marina Lagos to the Onome Rig.

"Jaan Roose is an Estonian slack liner and Guinness World Record holder.

"Slack Lining is a sport that can be a balance training, recreation and a moving meditation.

"This project is to showcase the beauty of Lagos State and the Red Bull team is working together with Lagos State Government through the Lagos Safety Commission.

"He is still warming up tho (sic).

"Stay tuned for the Perfect Lagos Selfie."

Lagos: Accident causes gridlock on Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported that many motorists and commuters were trapped for hours in the gridlock along the Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway.

Two persons were feared dead in an accident in the early hours of Monday, November 13 due to an accident.

Source: Legit.ng