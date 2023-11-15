Justice has finally been served 16 months after a 32-year-old street sweeper, Damilola Omojolowo, defiled a 14-year-old girl

The Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja sentenced Omojolowo to life imprisonment

Justice Abiola Sholadoye said the offence is contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Ikeja, Lagos state - 32-year-old street sweeper, Damilola Omojolowo, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling a 14-year-old girl in Lagos.

Justice Abiola Sholadoye of the Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja gave the judgement on Wednesday, November 15.

Court sentences sweeper to life imprisonment for defiling teenage girl in Lagos Photo Credit: Appeal Court

Source: UGC

This was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Agency via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @Lagosdsva.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The prosecution counsel, A.R. Abolade disclosed that Omojolowo defiled the teenager, whom he claimed was his girlfriend by having unconsenting sexual intercourse with her.

Abolade said the convict committed the offence between June 2022 and July 2022 at No. 3 Church Street, Ajegunle, Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

The prosecutor also said that the incident came to light on August 6, 2022, after the convict gave the victim a white tablet to ingest which made her start bleeding after which she was taken to the hospital.

Delivering her judgement, Justice Soladoye held that:

"It is right that a minor cannot consent to any sexual activity. Even if she did, it is of no use."

The judge added:

"Since the offense of defilement is a strict liability offense with a mandatory sentence, the defendant, Damilola Omojolowo, is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment for defilement, contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

"The defendant, Damilola Omojolowo, male, is to have his name registered in the sex offenders registry as maintained by Lagos State Government"

Ogun man arrested for defiling teenage girl who got drunk during church event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 32-year-old man, Gbenga Kolawole, was arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl in Adubi in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun state.

The state police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the suspect took advantage of the victim after she got drunk during an annual church event.

Odutola added that the suspect was arrested following a report from the victim’s mother.

Bricklayer Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Defiling Teenage Girl

A bricklayer, Gabriel Awaye, was sentenced to life in prison twice for defiling a 13-year-old girl in his room in the Agbado Oke-Odo area of Lagos state.

Justice Soladoye delivered the judgement on Wednesday, November 1.

According to the judge, the prosecution proved the ingredients of the two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault against Awaye.

Source: Legit.ng