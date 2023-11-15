Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, on Wednesday afternoon met leaders of the organised labour over ongoing nationwide strike in the country.

Ribadu had earlier begged the movement to rescind its decisions on the current development, saying the attackers of Ajaero had been arrested.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, the President of TUC, Festus Osifo, who led other labour leaders to the NSA’s office, did not state in clear terms when the strike would be suspended or totally called if off.

Osifo specifically said the conversations they had with the government officials would be taken to their respective organs and they would communicate accordingly.

“We just came here for a meeting. NSA invited us for a meeting, and as you can see, two ministers from the ministry of labour and employment also participated.”

“We had a lot of robust conversations where a lot of assurances were given in furtherance to the release that was issued this morning by the NSA, that some people had been apprehended, and that he would coordinate the investigation.

