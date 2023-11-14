The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and its affiliates on Tuesday, November 14, began a nationwide strike

The two major labour unions had declared the strike, following the brutalisation of the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, in Imo state on November 1, and sundry issues

The unions on Monday, November 13, directed their members to down tools across the country as from Tuesday, November 14, which most unions obliged

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

FCT, Abuja - Affiliate unions have joined the nationwide strike that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) started on Tuesday, November 14.

The NLC released union circulars demonstrating its compliance with the directive on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday morning.

NLC, TUC, and others begin nationwide strike. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

NLC, TUC begin nationwide strike

Recall the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the labour unions, held on November 13, 2023, in Abuja, and resolved to embark on the strike.

The development was a result of the alleged failure of the Bola Tinubu administration to address issues affecting workers, such as the minimum wage, corruption, insecurity, and poor governance. NLC president, Joe Ajaero, was also recently physically assaulted allegedly by agents of the Imo state government, prompting furious reactions by the NLC.

As of the time of this report, 19 unions have so far directed their workers to comply with the labour leaders' directive.

Per The Punch, some of the unions that have complied with the directives include:

The Academic Staff Union of Universities The National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria National Association of Academic Technologists Nigeria Union Of Local Government Employees Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria Nigeria Union of Public Service Reportorial, Secretarial, Data Processors and Allied Workers The National Union of Electricity EmployeesParliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria National Associations of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) Nigeria Union of Railway Workers National Union of Postal and Telecommunication Employees National Union of Textile Garments and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria The Senior Staff Associations of Nigerian Universities The College of Education Academic Staff Union The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics Nigeria Union of Teachers

Check out some of the compliance circulars shared by the NLC below:

Labour strike: Schools shut down

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the organised labour leaders in Abuja shut down several schools in the federal capital territory (FCT).

It was gathered that the labour leaders moved across schools in Abuja on Tuesday, November 14, to enforce their strike.

Source: Legit.ng