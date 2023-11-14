Claims have surfaced on social media saying Governor Hope Uzodimma ordered the Nigerian armed forces to "bomb" Awo-Omamma-Oru East, Imo state

In recent times, the prevalence of insecurity in Imo has risen to an alarming level and has also caused fatal rifts between security agents and gunmen

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim that Governor Uzodimma directed the bombing of Awo Omamma and released its findings

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Owerri, Imo state - Instagram and Facebook users have shared a video showing burning vehicles with a claim that the current governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, "bombed" Awo Omamma (also Awo-Omamma) community.

Awo-Omamma, in the northeast of the Niger Delta basin, is an oil-rich indigenous Igbo town on the banks of Njaba River in Oru East local government area (LGA) of Imo.

Ignore fake news intended to paint Governor Uzodimma as a villain. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

The indigenous people speak Awo-omamma dialect of the Igbo language.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Following the claim that the Imo governor sanctioned the bombing of the town, the Nigerian Fact-checkers' Coalition (NFC) launched a probe.

Uzodimma did not bomb Awo Omamma

Dubawa, one of the fact-checking platforms in alliance with the NFC, revealed its findings recently.

According to the media platform, a keyframe analysis of the footage using the INVID video verification plug-in showed that the viral video was captured in 2021. See here and here.

The platform said news reports documented the fire incident in the video, adding that it was a result of reprisal attacks between military personnel and gunmen in Ishieke junction area of Awo Ommama, Imo.

INEC declares Uzodimma winner of Imo election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uzodimma of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Imo state.

His victory was announced at the INEC collation centre in Owerri, the state capital, on Sunday, November 12, by the returning officer (RO), Abayomi Fasina, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti state.

President Tinubu congratulates Uzodimma, others

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated the winners of the recently concluded off-cycle governorship election in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa.

President Tinubu commended the people of the states for their participation in the electoral process, adding that it affirmed Nigeria's democratic resilience.

Source: Legit.ng