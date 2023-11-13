Tragedy struck when two personnel of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to a fleeing driver who rammed into them

It was gathered that the driver was being pursued by operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA)

The tragic incident was reported to have sparked a protest amongst LAWMA officials and bus drivers

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

Oshodi-Gbagada, Lagos - Two workers of LAWMA lost their lives when an unidentified driver, attempting to evade a raid by operatives of LASTMA at Charlie Boy bus stop on the Oshodi-Gbagada expressway in Lagos State, rammed into them.

The deceased cleaners were discovered in a drainage channel, prompting onlookers to grieve.

The tragic incident was reported to have caused an uproar among street sweepers in Lagos. Photo Credit: LASTMA

Source: Facebook

The presence of passersby and fellow street cleaners resulted in a road blockade, causing significant delays for commuters.

Witnesses revealed that the victims, reportedly from the same family, were hit by a vehicle whose driver, trying to escape an early morning LASTMA raid, lost control and veered off course.

As reported by Daily Trust, an eyewitness said:

“This has been happening for a very long time, the exploitation and the wickedness by Lagos state government and LASTMA, this wickedness must stop.

“Look at what happened, two family members died because a LASTMA official was chasing a bus. This has been happening for a very long time.”

LAWMA mourns deceased personnel

Reacting to the tragic incident, the management of LAWMA released an official statement expressing their sadness and sympathy over the news.

The statement shared via X by Jubril Gawat, the senior special assistant to the Lagos state governor on new media, reads:

"LAWMA is working with security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the errant driver of the car, with vehicle number EPE 984 DV.

"The public is urged to remain calm as appropriate steps are being taken and necessary measures put in place.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the deceased, whom we love most dearly. May their souls continue to rest in peace."

LAWMA workers and bus drivers protest

Meanwhile, some LAWMA workers expressed anger at the scene, blaming the state government for jeopardizing their safety.

Despite attempts to clear the road peacefully, the intervention of a group of police officers was necessary, who dispersed the crowd using sporadic gunfire.

Simultaneously, a minor protest unfolded near Ikeja Along at Ile Zik bus stop against LASTMA's operations. Protesters, primarily drivers, carried placards with grievances against LASTMA.

Immigration loses 8 band personnel to fatal accident

In another report, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has been thrown into mourning following the tragic demise of some of its personnel.

Reports confirmed that about eight band members of the NIS were killed in a fatal accident along the Kano-Abuja highway.

Senator Shehu Sani reacted to the incident by narrating how he partly witnessed the tragic incident.

Source: Legit.ng