The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has been thrown into mourning following the tragic demise of some of its personnel

Reports confirmed that about eight band members of the NIS were killed in a fatal accident along the Kano-Abuja highway

Senator Shehu Sani reacted to the incident by narrating how he partly witnessed the tragic incident

FCT, Abuja - Tragedy struck early on Sunday, November 12, as at least eight members of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) band lost their lives in a fatal accident on the Kano/Zaria road.

The specific cause of the accident and the exact number of casualties remained unconfirmed as of the reporting time.

The incident has cast a sober atmosphere over the NIS Headquarters in Abuja, where the news of the tragic accident was received with mourning.

The unfortunate event occurred when a 12-passenger Toyota bus transporting the band members back from Kano met with the accident.

As reported by The Nation, the band performed at the presidential commissioning and passing out parade of the 48th Superintendent Basic Course 2023 at the Immigration Training School in Kano.

Notable figures, including the Acting Comptroller General of the Immigration Service, Mrs. Wura-Ola Adepoju, and other high-ranking members of the Service, attended the event.

The band officers, who had been driven to Kano from the Headquarters, were en route back when the tragedy unfolded.

Senator Shehu Sani recounts experience, mourns deceased band personnel

Reacting to the tragic incident, former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani revealed how it transpired a few minutes after the affected bus passed their vehicle.

Senator Sani, who reacted via X, wrote:

"Tragically, few minutes after this Bus passed us by, along Kano-Abuja road, this accident happened that led to the loss of lives of some immigration officers who completed their training in Kano.

"May their souls rest in peace, and my prayers to the injured.My condolences to their families and @nigimmigration."

