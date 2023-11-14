The nationwide strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has taken effect in Osogbo, the Osun state capital

Osogbo, Osun - Following the nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), public schools and banks in Osun, particularly in Osogbo, experienced disruptions on Tuesday, November 14.

Public primary and secondary school students were sent home, with scenes of them walking on the roads and streets.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, CAC Grammar School in Gbodofon, Osogbo, saw students leaving the premises as teachers gathered under a tree for discussions.

In tandem with the strike, some banks in Osogbo remained closed, while others were hesitant to open, with only a few conducting business transactions.

Many offices were deserted at the state secretariat in Abere, and only a few workers were observed inside.

Contrary to previous nationwide strikes, the secretariat gates remained open, with security personnel stationed at the entrance and other strategic locations in Osogbo.

An anonymous secretariat staffer commented that the strike had not fully taken effect yet, speculating that gates would have been closed in a more typical scenario.

NLC ensures compliance with industrial action directives

Mrs Modupeola Oyedele, the Osun State NLC Caretaker Chairperson, confirmed that the strike complied with orders from the NLC and TUC headquarters.

She clarified that the instruction to members was to stay away from work, emphasizing that there would be no street protests.

Mrs Oyedele said:

“We are not doing street protest with the strike. The instruction is for workers to abstain from work, and we are complying.

“Public schools have sent back their students in compliance with the strike. Many send their student back this morning because the strike directive came late last night, so that is why students were turned back after getting to school.

“We are ensuring that there is compliance as our officials are at the state secretariat to ensure workers do not resume in their offices.”

Meanwhile, the federal government has labelled the labour unions' move, directing their members to withdraw services, as illegal.

TCN shuts down national power grid over NLC/TUC strike

Meanwhile, striking workers of the Transmission Company of Nigeria have shut down the national electricity grid.

This supports the industrial action declared by the NLC and the TUC on Monday, November 13.

Ndidi Mbah, the spokesperson for TCN, confirmed the development and said electricity workers are NLC members.

