The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Tuesday, November 14, shut down the national grid following the declaration of an indefinite strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Ndidi Mbah, the spokesperson for TCN, confirmed the development in a statement issued to newsmen.

According to Ndidi, electricity workers, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), followed directives of the Nigeria Labour Congress to withdraw their services, PM News reported.

“Electricity workers are NLC members; they’ve followed the directive by organized labour to withdraw their services from Tuesday,” she stated.

The NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and its affiliates including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Tuesday, began a nationwide strike, in defiance of a restraining court order barring them from embarking on the industrial action.

Source: Legit.ng