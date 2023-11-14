Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the ongoing nationwide strike declared by the organised labour

Sani said some commercial banks did not fully comply with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) nationwide strike

According to Sani, the banks closed their front gates but directed their customers to use the back gates

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has explained how some commercial banks operated during the ongoing nationwide strike.

Sani said some banks closed their front gate to customers while directing the customers to enter through the back doors.

He stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @Shehusani, on Tuesday, November 14.

The former federal lawmaker wondered if that was half strike or something else.

“Some Banks are on strike by closing the front entrance and telling their customers to “enter through the back door”…is that half strike or something?”

Organised labour declares indefinite strike over beating of NLC president

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that organised labour, consisting of the NLC and the TUC asked their members to embark on a nationwide strike over the attack on Joe Ajaero.

The unions ordered their affiliates to adhere to the resolution of the National Executive Council of the NLC and implement it. Festus Osifo, the TUC president, who spoke to journalists on Monday, November 12, disclosed that the nationwide industrial action would continue until “government at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”

Strike: Kano Govt Suspends Qualifying Exams, Banks, Schools Shut Down

The nationwide strike is being obeyed in Kano state as banks and schools have all been shut down in compliance with the directives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Primary and day secondary school pupils returned home as they did not meet teachers in the schools.

Strike: NLC lockout lawmakers from National Assembly complex

The officials of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) shut down the National Assembly (NASS) Complex located in the Three Arms Zone, Abuja, in compliance with the nationwide strike.

The lawmakers, the Staff, Journalists and others were locked out as the entrances into the Complex were locked.

It was gathered that human and vehicular movements were prevented from the premises.

