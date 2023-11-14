Electricity workers have asked members to join an ongoing nationwide strike, and there are fears it could lead to a national blackout

The Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) has offered hope to Nigerians that its service will remain operational

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) began a nationwide strike on Tuesday, November 14

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has directed its members to comply with the Nigerian labour unions' directive to embark on a nationwide strike.

This was contained in a notice signed by Dominic Igwebike, acting general secretary of the union, BusinessDay reports.

In the letter, the union urged the withdrawal of services nationwide from 0.00 hours of Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The letter reads:

“Concerning the NLC NEC meeting of today: 13th November 2023 and the joint communique from NLC and TUC dated 7 November 2023 on nationwide withdrawal of service on 14th November 2023 if the government refused to address the issues raised from the shortfall of the atrocious event in Imo State on the 1st of November 2023, we affirm that the nationwide strike will commence as stipulated on Tuesday 14th November 2023.

“To this effect, all National, State and Chapter executives are requested to start mobilising our members in total compliance with this directive.

“Please note that withdrawal of services nationwide commences from 0.00 hours on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Please ensure total compliance".

TCN gives hope

However, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has denied reports that there will be a national blackout due to the ongoing protest by the organised unions.

In a statement, Ndidi Mbah, Head of Public Affairs at TCN, said:

“We hereby note that the nation’s grid is intact and supplying bulk electricity to distribution load centres nationwide.

“As of when issuing this statement, the TCN National Control Centre Osogbo which controls bulk power transmission nationwide, is actively operational.

“We would appreciate that reports are made with a sense of responsibility not just to cause panic.”

