Maintenance work has proceeded on the Third Mainland Bridge, and some closure has been made

According to the federal government, the maintenance of the bridge is expected to last for five weeks, and it will be in two phases

Motorists were also given alternative routes to follow until the completion of the rehabilitation work on the bridge

The federal government has announced the commencement of repair on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos state and has issued advisory access routes.

A few weeks ago, the federal government announced the closure of some sections of the bridge for five weeks, starting on Monday, November 6.

The federal government has announced alternative motorist routes while repairing the Third Mainland Bridge is ongoing. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

The federal controller of works for Lagos state, Olukorede Kesha, revealed that the closure of some sections of the bridge was necessary to carry out maintenance where repairs were needed.

She said the maintenance will commence with two access ramps to Adekunle close to the traffic.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by BBC Pidgin, Kesha said:

"This means that if you're coming from Iyana Oworo, you might go straight. And if you are going to Lagos Island, the bridge will still be free for access. But if you might not be able to go to Adekunle if you are coming from Iyana Oworo.

"Motorists coming from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway/Toll Gate/Ogudu axis inwards Lagos Island would not be able to access Adekunle/Ebute-Metta from the Third Mainland Bridge."

She assured residents of Lagos that the Third Mainland Bridge will be open and accessible for use except for those who need to connect to Adekunle from the bridge.

LASG issues update for alternative routes

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government has released an advisory guide to motorists on alternative routes to follow during the bridge’s renovation.

The special adviser on transportation to the Lagos state governor, Sola Giwa, said the repair would undergo two phases.

He said the first phase of repair would start on Monday, November 6 and last for two weeks.

The governor’s aide revealed closure at the ramp inward Adekunle from Oworonshoki and inward Adekunle from Lagos Island.

He said phase two would last for three weeks, starting immediately on Monday, November 20, with the expected closure of the ramp outward from Adekunle to Oworonshoki and outward from Adekunle to the Island.

Tinubu’s govt to spend N217bn for emergency road repairs, construction, minister shares details

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, President Bola Tinubu approved the sum of N217bn for over 260 road interventions across the 36 states and the FCT.

The minister of works, David Umahi, disclosed this.

The repairs include the resurfacing of the Third Mainland Bridge and the reconstruction of two collapsed bridges in Enugu, to mention but a few.

Source: Legit.ng