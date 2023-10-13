President Bola Tinubu has given approval for nationwide repairs and construction of roads, minister of works, David Umahi disclosed

The minister also noted that the president approved the sum of N217bn to be used for over 260 road interventions across the 36 states and the FCT

The repairs include the resurfacing of the Third Mainland Bridge, construction of the Lekki Deep Seaport road, reconstruction of two collapsed bridges in Enugu to mention but a few

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved more than 260 road repairs in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Tinubu approves N217bn for road repairs, construction nationwide, Umahi speaks

The minister of works, David Umahi, told the State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa on Thursday, October 12.

“Just yesterday (Wednesday), he (President Tinubu) approved over 260 road interventions across the 36 states and the FCT,” Umahi said.

The minister explained that the nationwide repairs will gulp about N217bn, aside from more road construction works and upgrades Tinubu approved, The Punch reported.

Third Mainland Bridge, Lekki Deep Seaport road are included in the repairs

According to Umahi, the repairs include the resurfacing of the Third Mainland Bridge, construction of Lekki Deep Seaport road, re-construction of two collapsed bridges in Enugu and reconstruction of two locations on the Onitsha-Owerri Road, The Nation report added.

Other roads approved for construction include the upgrading of the ongoing Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia road, dualisation of the Lafia by-pass.

