LAMATA has announced that the 50% fare reduction for BRT service will no longer be applicable

According to LAMATA, starting from Monday, October 6, 2023, fares will return to pre-August 2, 2023 rate

LAMATA encouraged commuters to plan ahead for the impending return to regular BRT fares

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has recently informed the public that the 50% fare reduction for the BRT service will no longer be applicable starting from this Sunday, October 5, 2023.

LAMATA officially made this announcement on Saturday via its Twitter (now X) page, emphasizing that the temporary 50% fare reduction will come to an end on Sunday, with regular fares being reinstated on Monday, October 6.

Lagosians react as Lagos ends 50% reduction in transportation fares

It would be recalled that this initiative was initially introduced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on August 2 as a measure to alleviate the impact of fuel subsidy removal on the residents of Lagos.

The statement reads:

The 50% rebate in transport fare in the regulated transport system in Lagos ends on Sunday, a statement by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority has said.

The public is hereby informed that from Monday, November 6, 2023, transport fare will return to the pre-2nd August 2023 rate.

In the statement, LAMATA encouraged commuters to plan ahead for the impending return to regular BRT fares on Sunday, before the governor's announcement takes effect.

Furthermore, it was disclosed that a new off-peak fare structure is set to be introduced, offering passengers travelling outside the busy early morning peak hours a discounted rate for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Blue Line train services.

Nigerians react:

@gabriel_bolatit said:

Government of @jidesanwoolu need to re-considered this decision of removing the transport rebate. Economic hardship is still being felt by Nigerians irresponsible of class or status. This has reduced traffic within the period as most people including myself use BRT.

@martinosofr said:

@jidesanwoolu since you are taking this away, in what way have you helped to increase the purchasing power of Lagosians. Where has the increased monthly disbursement from the FG gone to?

@JoshBiggs007 said:

We all knew the rebate was going to end sooner or later, but this is rather abrupt. You could have given a month's notice. You could have given this notice about a month ago.

@tun24de said:

This is not the best time to remove the subsidy. If diesel price increase, we are entering Yelutide season, demand will cover for it. Not all salary earners have gotten pay rise, even the state govt, have they increase salaries? I appeal that this decision be reconsidered.

@kayjiano said:

This is the height of insensitivity by the government. Has the government increased salary? Has the purchasing power of the people improved? The economy is still at the lowest, affecting Lagosians across all classes of people.

@adewalefajana said:

Just tomorrow? This notice is too short and ill-timed. @jidesanwoolu should kindly extend this and give a proper notice of e.g 7-14 days. Proper notice and adequate buffers for the commuters.

@lukmani45 said:

Thank you Mr. 'BOS' the Transport rebates had tremendously reduced the side effects of fuel subsidy on majority of Lagosian and we do really appreciate your kindness gesture. Your Excellency sir, can you please extend your Golden Hands of fellowship for few months extension Sir.

@TEDTALK_isonu said:

What has changed for Nigerians /Lagosians between the 2nd of August and now? Mr. Governor @jidesanwoolu needs to reconsider this decision. This initiative has helped many Lagosians and should therefore remain till the end of the year when the situation can be reassessed

@RajiQosim said:

So subsidy is over abi. We will need to ask the governor what they are using the money received from the federal government to do .

@AladetoyinboEm1 said:

Ok, but fuel price is still high and economy situation is yet to be improved, it will be tough on the masses that uses the service.

@AhmadKehindeOl1 said:

I sincerely think it is not proper for LAMATA to remove the rebate for now !! Things are still very much hard. Please Mr. Sanwoolu abeg ooooo

@enniythommy said:

This is the height of insensitivity and heinous act from the government despite the untoward hardships. I will implore the government to jettison return of 50% transport rebate ending .

@oris616 said:

Bus fare will return to normal price but fuel price is still the same, things are still hard for people out there,If you can't maintain your ground on something start it

@Abdulra57514442 said:

Haha, are they saying the situation is now better in Nigeria or even worst to have warranted the removal of the 50% discount

@POTENTIAL_SLY said:

@jidesanwoolu always making decisions that will ruin is effort to build an excellent infrastructure in Lagos three months to election he will start reversing it. Sanwo needs to be very smart politically.

@MatthewOdewole said:

Lagos state government failed us again so you're increasing the price of your Molue bus? well you're not helping us already because the way you pack people in the bus is worse than the Turkey in carton failed government

Videos emerge as electric BRT buses begin operation in Lagos

In related news, Legit.ng reported that electric Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses have recently commenced operations in select areas of Lagos State.

A video circulating on social media showcased these electric BRT buses operating along the Abule-Egba to Oshodi route.

Jubril Gawat, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed his satisfaction with the seamless performance of these electric buses, which have been in service for several months.

