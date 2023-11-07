Three blind men have been arrested by the NDLEA operatives for operating an illicit drug ring between Lagos and Kano

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said another blind member of the syndicate is still at large

He, however, stated that the investigation revealed that 40-year-old Adamu Hassan was aware of the content when he was arrested

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested three blind members of a drug syndicate operating between Lagos and Kano state.

According to the statement published on the NDLEA website, one of the suspects, 40-year-old Adamu Hassan was arrested along Gwagwalada expressway Abuja with 12kgs of skunk on his way from Lagos to Kano on Saturday 28th October.

3 blind members of drug syndicate arrested Photo Credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, November 5, adding that another blind member of the syndicate is still at large

Babafemi said Hassan was unaware of the contents of the bag handed to him to deliver in Kano.

How NDLEA arrested other members

He said the NDLEA operative carried out a follow-up operation, where the arrowhead of the syndicate and others were arrested.

"Follow-up operations then led to the arrest of the arrowhead of the syndicate, Bello Abubakar, 45, who is also blind. In his statement, Bello who is married with five children said he has been living in Lagos for 30 years but started the illicit drug business five years ago.

"Another suspect, Muktar Abubakar, 59, who is equally blind has been living in Lagos for 40 years and married to three wives with 14 children. Both Muktar Abubakar and Bello Abubakar are joint owners of the business, while the third suspect, Akilu Amadu, 25, also blind equally contributes money to the criminal trade and was indeed the one who delivered the consignment to Adamu at the motor park in Lagos to deliver in Kano. Another blind suspect who is the expected receiver of the consignment in Kano, Mallam Aminu is currently at large.

The photos of the blind suspects and others were shared on the NDLEA X page (formerly known as Twitter)@ndlea_nigeria

