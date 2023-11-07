The Canadian High Commission in Nigeria has announced the indefinite closure of its embassy in the West African nation

This comes after a section of the Abuja consulate suffered a fire outbreak, leading to some casualties

The High Commission also enjoined its citizens in Nigeria to shun unnecessary travelling

FCT, Abuja - Canada has temporarily closed its embassy in Nigeria and advised against nonessential travel due to security concerns.

This move follows similar actions taken by the United States and the United Kingdom, AOL reported.

The Canadian Embassy was gutted by fire on Monday, November 6. Photo Credit: Jamie Christoff

Source: Twitter

A fire at the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria resulted in casualties, but the Nigerian President's spokesperson did not provide specific numbers.

The statement reads:

"President Tinubu prays for the repose of the departed souls and wishes all injured persons a rapid and full recovery."

The High Commission of Canada did not comment on the fire but announced a suspension of operations.

As reported by Reuters, the embassy's travel advisory cited unpredictable security conditions, terrorism, crime, inter-communal conflicts, armed attacks, and kidnappings as reasons for caution.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, focused on economic issues, has not yet detailed a plan to address the country's widespread insecurity, including insurgency and kidnappings.

The United States and the United Kingdom also expressed concerns about security in Nigeria, particularly in major cities.

It's worth noting that Western countries often issue travel warnings in Nigeria, which the Nigerian government often dismisses.

Security advisory: US warns citizens to avoid major hotels in Nigeria

Similarly, the United States consulate in Nigeria has raised the alarm over a possible security breach in the coming days.

This detail was contained in the advisory information released by the US consulate on Friday, November 3.

Citizens of the U.S. in Nigeria were warned to keep away from hotels in the metropolis of some major cities.

Insecurity: Wike issues fresh security directives in FCT

Meanwhile, the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has given a fresh directive regarding beautifying the capital city.

Wike has charged the FCTA and FCDA directors to do what is right and ensure streetlights are fixed in all parts of the city.

The former governor of Rivers state, however, banned street trading in Abuja, noting they contribute to the rising insecurity in Abuja and its environs.

Source: Legit.ng