A section of the Canadian High Commission Building in Abuja has reportedly caught fire

Although the cause of the fire remains unknown at the time of filing this report, but images circulating online revealed billows coming from the top building, on Monday, November 6

The fire was said to have led to a fatal injury of some persons as members of staff, as well as vehicles, were seen evacuated from the building, reports disclosed

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report states that the Canadian Embassy building is currently on fire.

A section of the Canada Embassy in Abuja is on fire. Photo credit: TalkYour Own

Parts of the building of the High Commission of Canada in Nigeria, situated at 13010G, Palm Close, Diplomatic Drive, Central Business District in Abuja reportedly caught fire, on Monday, November 6, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Those who have suffered injury from the fire incident

Confirming the incident, the head of operations of the FCT Fire Service, Abiola Adebayo, told The Punch via a phone interview that two people were fatally injured in the incident, and about three or four other victims had been rushed to the hospitals.

“Yes, yes, it’s true. We have two fatally injured and the others in the hospital, either three or four,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire at Canada's High Commission is not known but images circulating on social media showed billows coming from the building, The Nation reported.

Details about the Canadian Embassy in Abuja

As reported by Vanguard, the High Commission provides visa and immigration services for those seeking to visit or migrate to Canada.

It offers services to Canadians visiting and living in Nigeria and to Canadians in Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome and Principe.

