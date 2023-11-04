The United States consulate in Nigeria has raised the alarm over a possible security breach in the coming days.

This detail was contained in the advisory information released by the US consulate on Friday, November 3.

Citizens of the U.S. in Nigeria were warned to keep away from hotels in the metropolis of some major cities.

The United States has issued a strong warning to its citizens in Nigeria, alerting them to "heightened risks" targeting prominent hotels in the country's major urban areas.

This advisory was released as an emergency update for American citizens on Friday, November 3.

The notice underscores that Nigerian security agencies are actively addressing the threat.

It urges U.S. citizens to exercise caution when staying at major hotels, stay aware of their surroundings, maintain a low profile, and review the travel advisory for Nigeria before choosing their accommodations.

The advisory statement reads:

“The U.S. Government is aware of credible information that there is an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities.

“The Nigerian security services are working diligently to counter the threat.

“The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens to consider this information when arranging lodging or visiting major hotels in Nigeria.”

The notice also includes contact information for the U.S. embassy in Abuja and the consulate in Lagos in case any U.S. citizen requires assistance.

In October, the U.S. had also advised its citizens worldwide to exercise caution when travelling to various locations across the globe, with Nigeria falling into the third-tier caution alert category (Reconsider Travel).

US issues advisory to citizens in Nigeria on possible violence

Meanwhile, in the build-up to the 2023 poll, the United States embassy in Nigeria told its citizens to avoid protests due to the possibility of violence.

The consulate, in its advisory, further urged its citizens to stock up on food items and water that would last three days.

The envoy implored Americans to be equipped to stay indoors in case movement is restricted beyond election days.

