Nigerian singer Naira Marley and Lagos socialite Sam Larry have changed a case against the magistrate and police

This was issued following their more extended stay in prison for the tragic death of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad

The controversial act and his associate are demanding 20 million naira in damages from the defendants

Nigerian singer Naira Marley and Lagos socialite Sam Larry have sued the police and magistrate for their claimed involvement in Mohbad's death.

The musician and his associate filed a basic rights case against their continued detention of the murder of 27-year-old singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry demand compensation from the magistrate and Nigerian police

The complaint was filed in the Federal High Court in Lagos, naming as respondents the police and the Lagos magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, who ordered their remand in police custody for 21 days.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry seek N20,000,000 in damages from the defendants in their lawsuit.

Their lawsuit requests a ruling that their indefinite detention "at the H*micide Section of the Lagos State Police Command, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State, since October 4, 2023" is unjustified and violates their constitutional rights.

They are looking for "an order of the court releasing the applicants forthwith."

In the affidavits attached to their suits, deponents said in part,

"Their travails started between October 3 and 4, 2023, when they were arrested by the police on the alleged connection of the applicants with the death of one Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

On October 4, 2023, the Commissioner of Police sought an order in the Magistrates' Court, held at Yaba, to remand them for 30 days."

