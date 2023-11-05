The recent victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court has birthed a new chapter and direction of his government

The highest court affirmed Tinubu as the duly elected president of Nigeria, and the appeals challenging his election victory were quashed

Speaking on the development, the general secretary of the APC, Germany chapter, hailed the court's judgment and urged Tinubu to focus on the economic development of Nigeria

Frankfurt, Germany - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gotten an important message regarding the next phase and focus of his administration, especially reviving Nigeria's ailing economy.

APC Chieftain in Germany has listed simple but crucial things Tinubu can do to save Nigeria's ailing economy. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

APC chieftain in Germany sends message to Tinubu after supreme court victory

Recall that the Supreme Court in its ruling on Thursday, October 26, validated Tinubu's victory, thus putting to rest all issues generated before, during, and after the 2023 presidential election.

In an exclusive phone chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, November 5, Dr. Engr. Ibrahim Muritala, the general secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Germany chapter, hailed the Supreme Court's verdict and urged President Tinubu to focus on the nation's economy.

Dr. Muritala said the elections are over, it's now time for the president to diversify the economy to unlock the nation's potential beyond oil.

According to him, this is important for other sectors to thrive.

Dr. Muritala opined thus:

"Fortifying Nigeria's economy against the challenges of the 21st century requires a multidisciplinary and dynamic approach. The key lies in a multifaceted approach, a strategic roadmap that navigates the nation toward sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

"As citizen, I would like to offer my suggestions and in-depth exploration of how the government can create more economic opportunities and foster national growth. The diversification of economy to unlocking potential beyond oil is important for other sectors to thrive."

5 things Tinubu can do to revive Nigeria's economy, APC chieftain, Dr. Muritala reveals

Speaking further, the APC chieftain listed below other ways Tinubu can explore economic growth and development in Nigeria

Dr. Muritala urged Tinubu to:

1. "Diversify the economy: Nigeria's overreliance on oil revenue is a vulnerability that must be addressed head-on. President Tinubu's administration must recognize the imperative of diversifying the economy. By nurturing sectors such as agriculture, technology, and manufacturing, Nigeria can chart a new economic course.

2. "Support farmers - Supporting small-scale farmers through access to credit and advanced agricultural practices revitalizes the agricultural sector, reducing dependence on oil imports. Simultaneously, promoting tech innovation and incentivizing local manufacturing fosters a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, reducing the nation's reliance on a single revenue stream.

3. "Invest in infrastructure: Investments in infrastructure form the bedrock of economic development is important for building the foundation of progress in the life of a nation. Modernizing roads, bridges, and power supply networks enhances internal connectivity and eases the movement of goods and services. President Tinubu's government must create an environment where businesses thrive. Upgrading ports and transportation networks ensures seamless domestic and international trade, attracting both local and foreign investments.

4. "Strengthen local government: Another aspect of governance President Tinubu must strengthen is the local governments. The local governments serve as the backbone of a nation's development, with their efficiency directly impacting the lives of citizens and the growth of local economies. In Nigeria, enhancing the effectiveness of local governments is not just a necessity but a strategic imperative.

5. "Collaborate with experts: Experts should be encouraged to join the civil service to work and build capacities at local levels."

