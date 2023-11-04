President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has redefined the eight priority areas of his administration to Nigerians

Tunubu said his priority is to create jobs, improve education healthcare, reduce poverty and ensure all Nigerians have the opportunity to succeed.

He called on his cabinet members to work very hard to meet the expectations of Nigerians and the Renewed Hope Agenda

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has implored all members of his cabinet to work very hard to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

Tinubu said the Renewed Hope Agenda is more than just economic growth but also about building a just and equitable society for all Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement issued on the State House website by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday, November 3, 2023.

He stated this while speaking at the closing session of the three-day Cabinet Retreat in Abuja, on Friday, November 3.

The President also redefined the priority areas of his administration as:

1. Reform the economy to deliver sustained inclusive growth.

2. Strengthen national security for peace and prosperity.

3. Boost agriculture to achieve food security.

4. Unlock energy and natural resources for sustainable development.

5. Enhance infrastructure and transportation as enablers of growth.

6. Focus on education, health, and social investment as essential pillars of development.

7. Accelerate diversification through industrialization, digitization, creative arts, manufacturing & innovation.

8. Improve governance for effective service delivery.

“I want to reiterate that the Renewed Hope Agenda is about more than just economic growth. It is also about building a more just and equitable society for all Nigerians. It is about creating jobs, improving education and healthcare, and reducing poverty. It is about ensuring that all Nigerians have the opportunity to succeed.

