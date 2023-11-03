The Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz was recently in Nigeria on a two-day working visit

Olaf Scholz and his entourage visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja and also engaged some commerce stakeholders in Lagos state

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, the general secretary of the APC, Germany chapter, lauded the European leader's visit

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Frankfurt, Germany - Dr. Engr. Ibrahim Muritala, the general secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Germany chapter, has commended the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz for his visit to Nigeria.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Dr. Muritala said the discussions between President Bola Tinubu and Scholz “underscores the potential benefits and opportunities for both nations through strengthened trade agreements and support”.

Dr. Muritala says a key focus of German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz's visit to Nigeria was to promote the African country's capacity to meet local demands. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

APC chieftain identifies areas of cooperation

Dr. Muritala also stated that the German leader’s visit to the colossal African nation emphasises the significance of enhanced economic ties and discussions about migration.

The APC chieftain said:

“During his visit, Scholz toured a German-Nigerian migration center, underscoring the multifaceted nature of German-Nigerian relations.

“A key focus of Chancellor Scholz's visit was to promote Nigeria's capacity to meet local demands while concurrently seeking to foster improved trade relations with this important sub-Saharan African nation. Germany currently ranks as Nigeria's second-largest trading partner in the region, with an estimated annual trade volume of approximately 3 billion euros.

“Among the primary areas of cooperation between the two countries, Chancellor Scholz highlighted their shared commitment to addressing regional and global challenges, including migration, security concerns, and political instability in West and Central Africa.

“These discussions took place during Scholz's meetings in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja, and underscore the potential benefits and opportunities for both nations through strengthened trade agreements and support.”

Tinubu meets Scholz in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu, on Sunday afternoon, October 29, received the German Chancellor at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Scholz, who arrived at the Villa’s forecourt at 03:40 pm, is visiting Nigeria for the first time since assuming office in December 2021.

