Adebayo Adelabu, the minister of power, is reported to be safe and in good spirits following a private jet accident near Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo state

All passengers on board, including the minister and his aides, escaped without injury as the aircraft crash-landed about 50 meters short of the runway

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has initiated an investigation into the incident, confirming that there were no casualties

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 9 years of experience covering Presidential Administrations

Ibadan, Oyo state - Adebayo Adelabu, the minister of power, is reportedly safe and in good spirits after the private jet accident near the Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Friday, November 3.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that a source close to the minister said he was not perturbed by the incident.

Power Minister Bayo Adelabu is in good spirits after a private jet conveying him crash-landed in Ibadan. Photo credit: Bayo Adelabu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported earlier that the private aircraft which had the minister and some of his aides had crash-landed near the airport late Friday evening.

”The Minister feels the incident is not something to worry about. It was actually a minor thing, and that is how he has taken it,” an unnamed aide of the minister was quoted as saying.

Everyone aboard is safe

The aide also said all the passengers aboard the private jet did not sustain any injury.

”Everyone on board the aircraft when the incident happened actually alighted without any problem, and we have no cause to worry,” the aide said.

The aircraft had departed Abuja with Ibadan as its destination, but it landed about 50 metres short of the threshold and skidded into a ditch close to the runway.

Crash-landed jet: FG begins investigation

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into the private jet accident.

Officials of the agency reportedly confirmed on Saturday morning, November 4, that the aircraft crash-landed, but there was no casualty.

They stated that investigators from the bureau had been sent to the accident scene.

How Osinbajo's chopper crash-landed in Kabba

In a related development, Legit.ng recalls how on Saturday, February 2, 2019, the chopper of Nigeria’s former vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, crash-landed in Kabba, a town in Kogi state.

There were no casualties were recorded in the incident.

"VP Osinbajo's chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe. He is continuing with his engagements and plans for the day in Kogi state," the former VP's ex-spokesperson Laolu Akande posted.

Source: Legit.ng