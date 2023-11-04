The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) is investigating the private jet accident that occurred at Ibadan Airport on November 3, with the aircraft crash-landing

It was tethered that there were no casualties as the NSIB dispatched investigators to the accident scene

The incident involved a chartered aircraft, a Flint Short Aero HS 125, which was en route from Abuja to Ibadan and had power minister Adebayo Adelabu aboard

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 9 years of experience covering Presidential Administrations

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) says it has commenced an investigation into the private jet accident that occurred at the Ibadan Airport on Friday night, November 3.

Officials of the agency reportedly confirmed on Saturday morning, November 4, that the aircraft crash-landed, but there was no casualty.

The NSIB has commenced an investigation into the private jet accident that occurred at the Ibadan Airport on Friday night, November 3. Photo credits: Bayo Adelabu, Oyo Affairs

Source: Facebook

They stated that investigators from the bureau had been sent to the accident scene, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tunji Oketumbi, the spokesperson of the NSIB, was quoted as saying:

“Yes. Investigators are on ground at Ibadan. Further details shall be given as they unfold."

The director of public affairs and consumer protection at NSIB, James Odaudu, also confirmed the accident.

Legit.ng gathers that the general manager of the State Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka, also confirmed the incident.

Ibadan jet crash-landing: power minister Adelabu among passengers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adebayo Adelabu, the minister of power, was among the passengers in the crash-landed jet.

The incident occurred amid the travel warning issued by the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMET) due to adverse weather conditions.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had also advised pilots and airlines to exercise caution, especially as the dry season approached.

The chartered aircraft, a Flint Short Aero HS 125 with the registration number 5N-AMM, initially contacted the control tower at 18:56, requesting an extension, which was granted by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The aircraft was en route from Abuja to Ibadan.

How Osinbajo's chopper crash-landed in Kabba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls how on Saturday, February 2, 2019, the chopper of Nigeria’s former vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, crash-landed in Kabba, a town in Kogi state.

There were no casualties were recorded in the incident.

"VP Osinbajo's chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe. He is continuing with his engagements and plans for the day in Kogi state," the former VP's ex-spokesperson Laolu Akande posted.

Source: Legit.ng