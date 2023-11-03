Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have given federal government conditions to meet to avoid the strike

The conditions were given following the attack on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero in Owerri, Imo state

The conditions were disclosed at a joint briefing on Friday, November 3, at the federal capital Territory, Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The organised labour has taken serious actions following the attack on the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

The Labour unions have listed some conditions that must be met by the federal government to avoid a nationwide strike, The Nation reported.

NLC gives conditions to avoid strike over beating of Ajaero

The Deputy President of the NLC, Adewale Adeyanju and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Etim Oko, said the Imo Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Barde, should be deployed out of the state immediately.

Adeyanju and Oko stated this during a joint briefing in Abuja on Friday, November 3, according to The Punch.

The other conditions listed are:

“The Area Commander of the Nigeria Police Force and all other Officers and Men in Owerri through whom the Police Commissioner supervised the brutalisation and humiliation of Comrade Ajaero and other workers be relieved of his office and stripped of his commission;

“Mr Nwaneri Chinasa, Adviser on Special Duties who supervised the terror on workers and brutality meted out to Congress President; Comrade Joe Ajaero be arrested immediately and prosecuted for his crimes against workers and the President.

“We demand an immediate, independent and unbiased thorough professional medical examination of Comrade Ajaero in light of the physical and psychological injuries inflicted on him.

“Other workers and journalists subjected to this inhuman treatment by the Police and the Hope Uzodimma’s goons be treated by the State and all the properties lost be restored immediately.

“All the outstanding Industrial Relations issues as previously agreed with the Imo state Government be implemented immediately.

Workers declare nationwide strike over beating of NLC President

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NLC and TUC announced a plan to embark on a nationwide strike over the beating and abduction of Ajaero.

According to a statement of the union seen by Legit.ng, the strike would be held on Wednesday, November 8. The statement was released after a press conference in Abuja on Friday, November 3.

The workers said industrial harmony could not be guaranteed in Nigeria from November 8.

NLC President Ajaero to be flown abroad for medical care

Ajaero is to be flown abroad for medical treatment for the injuries he sustained during a scuffle in Owerri, Imo state.

The NLC publicity secretary, Benson Upah, said Ajaero could not be treated at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri because of the nature of the injuries he sustained during the scuffle.

