Politics

by  Bada Yusuf

Nigerian workers, under the auspice of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have announced a plan to embark on a nationwide strike over the beating and abduction of the union's president, Joe Ajaero.

According to a statement of the union seen by Legit.ng, the strike would be held on Wednesday, November 8. The statement was released after a press conference held in Abuja on Friday, November 3.

Source: Legit.ng

