The planned strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Imo state chapter, turned ugly on Wednesday, November 1

An incident that had conflicting narrations caused the hospitalisation of the union's president, Joe Ajaero

NLC is an umbrella organisation for trade unions in the country, that promotes, defends, and advances the economic, political, and social rights of citizens

Owerri, Imo state - The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Joe Ajaero was on Wednesday, November 1, rushed to a hospital in Owerri where he is receiving medical attention.

According to The Nation, the NLC head of information and publicity, Comrade Benson Upah, disclosed that Ajaero’s right eye is "completely shut".

NLC President thoroughly brutalised, says Union

Ajaero was taken away by armed security operatives at the NLC’s protest in Imo state on Wednesday, November 1.

Upah's statement partly reads:

“Contact has been made with Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajaero this evening around 15:30 hours at the Police Hospital in Owerri from where he was taken to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri where he is receiving medical attention.

“Thoroughly brutalised, his right eye at the time of contact was completely shut."

Why is NLC protesting in Imo?

NLC members in Imo are protesting the alleged maltreatment of workers in the state.

It was gathered that the electricity workers had joined the protest and the electricity supply was disconnected.

A source in the hospitality industry, who disclosed this, said she got a call from Power Holding to stockpile enough gas as there might be black out in the state for one week.

'Mob attacked NLC President': Police

The police through the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, disclosed this while commenting on the reported arrest of Ajaero by security operatives in Owerri earlier in the day. The incident happened during the NLC strike action/protest in the state.

