FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has planned to spend N1.5 billion on vehicles for the office of the First Lady.

According to Premium Times, the president has included the extravagant amount in the supplementary budget sent to the National Assembly for approval.

the development is coming amid the economic setback facing the country and the people, particularly as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

Tinubu asks the National Assembly to approve N2.17 trillion supplementary budget

On Tuesday, October 31, Tinubu told the national assembly to approve the N2.17 trillion supplementary budget.

A supplementary budget is always a request by ministries and departments for additional funds before the year runs out.

This supplementary budget, which was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the meeting at the presidential villa on Monday, October 30, was expected to come to an end by December 31, the end of the 2023 calendar.

Tinubu urges Nigerians to endure hardship

Since his inauguration on May 29, Tinubu and his appointees as well as government officials have consistently urged Nigerians to be patient with the new administration.

Reviewing of the budget showed that the President Tinubu's administration would be having extravagant spending at the time the people of the country were told to make sacrifice for the hardship in the country.

The removal of the fuel subsidy has led to the over 400 per cent increase in the in the cost of petrol at the retail outlets.

