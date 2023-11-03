The inclusion of the presidential yacht in the N2.17 trillion supplementary budget generated uproar in Nigeria

Many citizens described it as insensitivity on the part of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government

Some economic reforms of the administration have caused hardship for Nigerians and many believe that while the government continues to urge Nigerians to endure, it is not practicing what it is preaching

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ali Ndume, the Chief Whip of the Senate, has revealed that the deal of the presidential yacht included in the supplementary budget has already been signed and delivered.

while speaking on Arise TV on Friday, November 3.

Why yacht was included in budget - Ndume

According to the federal lawmaker, the procurement of the deal by the APC administration is what necessitated its addition to the supplementary budget.

He said:

“The deal has been signed and delivered, but not paid, and that’s what brought the inclusion of the amount (N5 billion) in the supplementary budget.”

