Lekki, Lagos state - Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the General Overseer of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), has announced a new crusade organised solely for helping indigent Nigerians, especially those in rural areas.

In a press conference organised on Thursday, October 26, Pastor Ashimolowo said the crusade will be held between November 6 and 11, 2023.

Giving further details, the cleric said the crusade will take place in Ikorodu in Lagos.

Legit.ng gathers that the crusade costs between N700 million and one billion.

Among others, various foodstuffs, including hundreds of bags of rice and garri, soaps, vegetable oils, etc., have been purchased for distribution to the less privileged Nigerians.

Pastor Ashimolowo further explained that medical doctors have been hired to provide free medical treatments and surgeries to the people, adding that N160m worth of medicine has been purchased.

Why I’m committed to helping the poor - Pastor Ashimolowo

According to Pastor Ashimolowo, the mission to reach out to the needy was birthed 10 years ago when he was led by God not only to preach the gospel to the people but also to meet their material needs.

“Our mission is to lead over one million souls to Christ by ministering to the spirit, soul and body of the masses, bringing free health care through the provision of medicines, medical services and immediate surgical procedures,” he said.

“The vision entails bringing out all the churches together, and over 200 churches in Ikorodu/Igbogbo area are involved in the mission.

“We want to carry out surgeries, and we have got doctors and pharmacists that will be working with us. We will be operating on 300 people.

"We are using Ikorodu General Hospital premises for the medical activities. The medical alone is costing us about N200million.”

Muslims, others are welcome, says Pastor Ashimolowo

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on the sideline of the press conference, Pastor Ashimolowo said the crusade is not only for Christians, adding that Muslims and other religious adherents will be attended to during the outreach.

“People who profess that ‘I’m a Christian will be there. Also, blacks, whites, Muslims, whoever will be there… It’s for everybody,” the cleric said.

Asked if there is any sustainability plan for the social intervention programme, he said:

“A good chunk of this came from my business. That's my vision to continue to do something else for my business and also to raise partners who will share this vision with support, even if they are giving N1,000 every month.

“So it's a combination of proceeds from my business and support partners from all around the world that’s making this happen. So this programme is going to be continuing channel twice a year.”

Cut the cost of governance, Ashimolowo tells politicians

Speaking on the plans by the National Assembly to purchase expensive SUVs for lawmakers, Ashimolowo advised political officeholders to cut the cost of governance, especially as they ask Nigerians to endure the current economic hardship.

“Leadership of Nigeria should learn to cut costs (of governance). The challenge this administration has inherited is the fact that the system is damaged,” the cleric stated.

"I bought $1,000 for N670": Pastor Ashimolowo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Ashimolowo complained about the sorry economic state of Nigeria, recalling how he bought the $1000 for N670 when he was leaving Nigeria in 1978.

In a recent interview, the cleric lamented that Nigeria's economy was concentrated in the hands of a few, adding that it was a huge problem that continued to create unemployment in the country.

"Things have changed so much in Nigeria now. When I left Nigeria in 1978 to study as a young Nigerian, I bought $1,000 for N670," he said.

