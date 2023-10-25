The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has recruited two new chief executive officers as approved by the Presidency

On Wednesday, October 25, President Bola Tinubu approved the CEOs for the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC)

It was gathered that the President’s appointment was in line with the recommendations of the minister

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has selected two new CEOs for Parastatals and Agencies within the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, following the recommendations of Minister Adegboyega Oyetola.

In a statement released on Wednesday, October 25, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu has charged these new appointees with the responsibility of diligently carrying out the policies and initiatives by Minister Oyetola.

The statement reads:

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new Chief Executive Officers in Parastatals and Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in line with the recommendations of the Honourable Minister, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola."

As contained in the statement, the new appointees are Alhaji Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, who will serve as the Managing Director / CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Mr Akutah Pius Ukeyima, who will serve as the Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

President Tinubu said their task is to contribute to the swift and efficient achievement of increased revenues and investments within this crucial sector, as outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda's Blue Economy strategy.

