Free Town, Sierra Leone - A wanted businessman, Nnanyereugo Best, has been arrested by the police at a nightclub in Free Town, the capital of Sierra Leone.

Nnanyereugo was declared wanted by the police for killing his girlfriend Augusta Osedion, a student of Lead City University, Ibadan.

An X user, @ENIBOY, who shared the information said, that Nnanyereugo paid over $25,000 purchasing a Sierra Leonean passport.

He was arrested after someone identified him and contacted human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, who informed the Lagos State Police Command of the development.

“A businessman Nnanyereugo Best, who was declared wanted by @BenHundeyin for killing his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion, a student of Lead City University, has been arrested in Sierra Leone. After committing the act, he spent over $25,000 purchasing a Sierra Leonean passport

He changed his name to Kanu Princeton Samuel. His photo had been posted on social media by the girl’s family. Someone in Sierra Leone identified him. Mr Femi Falana was contacted & informed Lagos police which declared him wanted. He was nabbed at night club in Free Town yesterday

For clarity, the $25,000 wasn’t just for the Sierra Leonean passport alone but that was what he spent on getting a new life for himself & changing his identity”

