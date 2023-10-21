The newly appointed Commissioner of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement in Borno state, Ibrahim Idris Garba is dead.

Garba reportedly died at his guest House in 777 Housing Estate in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Newly appointed Borno Commissioner, Ibrahim Idris Garba is dead Photo Credit: @ZagazOlaMakama

A security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, who disclosed this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter), @ZagazOlaMakama, said Garba was allegedly poisoned.

While some sources said Garba, who doubles as Special Adviser on Projects Monitoring, is suspected to have died from a heart-related ailment.

"What a great Loss The Newly appointed Borno Commissioner of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement Is Dead. He died at his guest House in 777 Housing Estate. He was confirmed dead shortly after being admitted at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. He was poisoned"

