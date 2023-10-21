The police in Borno State have swung into action following the death of the Commissioner for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement (RRR), Ibrahim Idris Garba

The late commissioner reportedly died at his guest house in 777 Housing Estate in Maiduguri, on Saturday, October 21

Garba's death was sudden as some said he was allegedly poisoned others said he died from a a suspected heart-related ailment.

Borno state, Maiduguri - The Borno State Police Command has commenced an “urgent investigation” into the sudden death of the Commissioner for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement (RRR), Engr. Ibrahim Idris Garba

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday, October 21, Leadership reported.

Police investigate the death of newly appointed Borno commissioner, Engr. Ibrahim Idris Garba

According to Gusau, the State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Yusuf, had visited the house at which Engr. Garba died in Maiduguri on Saturday, October 21, The Punch reported.

“Governor Babagana Umara Zulum received the news with intense shock and profound grief. The Governor mourns alongside the late commissioner’s family, other loved ones, friends, associates, and members of the state executive council.

“Late Engr Ibrahim Idriss Garba was the Governor’s Special Adviser on Special Projects before he was elevated and appointed commissioner of RRR, at the commencement of Zulum’s ongoing second term.

“May Allah forgive the commissioner’s shortcomings and admit him into Aljanna,”

