FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has again approved funds for maintaining the National Mosque and the National Church in Abuja.

Wike has given the go-ahead for the maintenance work on Abuja National Church, Mosque. Photo credit: Official FCTA

Wike made this disclosure after inspecting the two religious centres on Thursday, November 2, Daily Trust reported.

Accompanied by top officials of the FCT Administration, Wike expressed satisfaction with work done at both the National Mosque and the Christian Centre, Vanguard reported.

Wike gives reason for approving funds

Wike hinted further that the Christian Centre had requested funds for Phase 2 of the renovation, noting that if the FCT did not have the funds to complete the project, he would meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for more funds.

In a statement signed by Anthony Ogunleye, director of press, office of the minister, Wike said the maintenance of both religious centres was part of Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda and the president's determination to ensure inclusivity in the country's governance.

'I'm not against Islam' - Wike

Legit.ng also reported that Wike rejected claims that his reign was implementing policies that go against Islamic beliefs.

The 55-year-old emphasised that those attempting to exploit religious sentiments were doing so for political gains.

He clarified that he had no intention of inciting hatred towards religious groups and was ready to support any genuinely beneficial cause.

Wike-led FCDA to demolish national mosque?

In a related development, the National Mosque, Abuja, on Friday, October 20, asked the Muslim Ummah to disregard the "campaign of calumny" against Wike.

The Director of Finance and Administration of the National Mosque, Ambassador Haliu Shuaib, and Imam of the mosque, Dr Muhammad Kabir Adam, addressed a press conference hosted by the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad.

The mosque debunked the news of the partial demolition.

Source: Legit.ng