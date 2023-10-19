FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has ordered the removal of Imam Kashim Imam as the nominee for the position of Chairman of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) Board of Directors.

According to a statement released on Thursday, October 19, this development was made known by the President's special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The removal of Kashim Imam as FERMA boss was announced on Thursday, October 19. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT/@aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the withdrawal of Imam's nomination is effective immediately.

The statement reads:

“The President’s withdrawal of the above-mentioned nomination is directed with immediate effect.

“All other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA are not affected by this directive.”

Source: Legit.ng