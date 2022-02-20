Wilfred Machage, the Kenyan ambassador to Nigeria has died after he collapsed in his residence in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city

The late ambassador was said to have died in the company of his wife with whom he has lived in Nigeria with

Sospeter Magita, a twin brother to the Kenyan ambassador to Nigeria confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday, February 20

The Kenyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, is dead.

Vanguard reports that Machage died after he collapsed at his home and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Abuja where he was finally pronounced dead.

Wilfred Mechage died in his Abuja residence Photo: Vanguard

Source: UGC

A statement by the ministry of foreign affairs said the death of the ambassador is regrettable.

It said:

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets to announce the sudden death of Honourable Dr Ambassador Wilfred Machage, Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria and accredited to 12 other countries in Central and Western Africa which occurred today.

“Ambassador Machage collapsed at home and was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly thereafter at around 12.30 pm this afternoon in Abuja, Nigeria. His wife was with him when this unfortunate incident happened."

The Punch reports that the principal secretary ambassador, Macharia Kamau, said the ministry and the country had lost a dedicated and committed leader.

Wilfred's twin brother mourns

Confirming the incident Wilfred's twin brother Sospeter Magita, who is also a former Kenya Ambassador to Russia told press men that the commissioner collapsed and died at his home after taking lunch.

Magita said that his brother Gisuka has enjoyed relatively good health.

He added:

“It is a very sad moment that I have today lost my best friend and confidant."

Wilfred's twin brother said the ambassador died while in the company of his wife-whom they had been living together in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng