FCT, Abuja- A chieftain of the APC in Imo State, High Chief Nduka Anyanwu, has urged eligible voters to reject the PDP and the LP.

The chieftain contends that these two parties lack a positive agenda for the state.

Gov Hope Uzodimma is seeking a second term bid in office in the forthcoming election. Photo Credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

Anyanwu, who has previously served twice on the APC National Executive Committee (NEC), urged the people of Imo State to ensure the re-election of the incumbent governor and APC candidate, Hope Uzodinma, in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

He issued this call via a statement released in Abuja and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, October 18.

Anyanwu pointed out that Governor Uzodinma has significantly progressed in developing the state's economy and vital infrastructure.

He believes that Uzodinma's performance surpasses previous administrations since Nigeria's transition to democracy.

Chief Anyawu said:

"...Governor Uzodinma did not only get one of such roads but got three. And these democratic gains achieved by him deserved applauses from all and sundry in Imo state."

Similarly, Anyanwu praised Uzodinma's commitment to the Oguta Lake/Orashi River development project, which is expected to create a seaport and a free trade zone.

He described Governor Hope Uzodinma as a servant leader and a genuine political trailblazer, highlighting that his leadership style has redefined governance in Imo State.

He said:

"Governor Uzodinma is the rallying point that which connects igbo nation to the national government.

"He has unrelentingly promotes igbo interest. And i would want to use this great medium and opportunity to urge the electorates to rally round the APC and its gubernatorial flagbearer in the coming November 11th Imo governorship poll".

