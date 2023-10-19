A suspect, Nnajiofor Nweke, has been arrested by the police for flogging his son’s teacher to death

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, October 18, in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta state

Nweke stormed the school and started flogging teachers after his son was reprimanded for stealing two kegs of palm wine.

Delta state, Agbor - Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested one Nnajiofor Nweke, for flogging his son’s teacher to death.

The state police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this via his X page (formerly Twitter) @Brightgoldenboy on Thursday, October 19.

Police arrest parent for flogging teacher to death in Delta Photo Credits: Nigeria Police Force/@Brightgoldenboy

Source: UGC

Edafe said the incident occurred on Wednesday, October 18, in Agbor, Ika South LGA of Delta state.

He explained that the suspect’s son was reprimanded by authorities at Alihame Mixed Secondary School, Agbor for stealing two kegs of palm wine.

Nweke stormed the school in protest and started flogging teachers in the school. It was in the process that one of the teachers slumped and died.

“On 18th October 2023, the suspect Nnajiofor Nweke, a father of one student (name withheld) at Alihame Mixed Secondary School Agbor, on the said date, his son alongside some other students went to a palm wine shop and allegedly stole two kegs of palm wine.

" The matter was reported to the school authorities and the students were flogged. The suspect came to the school in protest, with a cane, and started flogging teachers in the school. One of the teachers slumped and died. The suspect is currently in SCID undergoing investigation for a suspected case of murder.”

Source: Legit.ng