The lady identified as Chinyere Awuda, whose lifeless body was discovered near an abandoned swimming pool on the premises of a hotel in Anambra state, has been buried

Many Nigerians commented on Awuda's case in July 2023 following the circumstances surrounding her death

Chinyere was allegedly beaten to death after she was accused of picking up money being sprayed during a birthday party

Awka, Anambra state - An Anambra lady, Chinyere Awuda, whose corpse was found near an abandoned swimming pool on the premises of a popular hotel in Awka, has been buried.

Awuda was buried on Saturday, September 9, in Nnobi community, Idemili South local government area (LGA) of the state, The Punch reported.

Miss Awuda: Family alleges cover-up

Legit.ng learnt that the deceased, 30, is a graduate of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Her case gained attention in July after she was allegedly beaten to death at a club section of a hotel. Awuda was accused of picking up money being sprayed during a birthday party and was physically assaulted till she died.

The parents of the deceased lamented that their daughter’s life was cut short.

Although the police said the autopsy proved she drowned, Chinyere’s parents insisted that she was killed.

