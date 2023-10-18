Residents of Lagos are at risk of devastating floods as heavy rainfalls are envisaged in many parts of the state

Heavy rainfalls are expected in October 2023 in different parts of Nigeria’s commercial capital city

Legit.ng reports that if it happens, infrastructure, businesses, and properties will be affected

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state government on Wednesday, October 18, alerted residents downstream of the Ogun River of the likelihood of experiencing flood this month (October).

The government directed residents of about 18 areas to relocate immediately, Channels Television reported.

Lagos is one of the most flood-prone states in Nigeria. Photo credits: Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu Agency, Samuel Alabi

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, spokesperson for the ministry of environment, Kunle Adeshina, identified the affected areas as Alagbole, Agboyi I, Agboyi II, Ajegunle, Itowolo, Majidun, Ibeshe, Baiyeku, Meiran, Maidan, Kara, Isheri-Olowora, Agiliti, Owode-Onirin, Owode-Elede, Maidan, Lekki-Ajah and the Lagos Lagoon boundaries.

The statement partly reads:

“The latest alert which emanated from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources is a follow-up to a public statement issued by the Ogun Osun River Basin Authority on Monday showing rainfall and average water released monthly for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023 till mid-October and warning of possible inundation by flooding which is already happening."

Lagos floods: List of areas at risk

Alagbole Meiran Maidan Kara Isheri-Olowora Agiliti Owode-Onirin Owode-Elede Agboyi I Agboyi II Ajegunle Itowolo Majidun Ibeshe Baiyeku Maidan Lekki-Ajah Lagos Lagoon boundaries

Furthermore, Adeshina said the safety of the lives and properties of residents is paramount to the government and is the reason for the urgent call for citizens' relocation.

Flood overtakes Lagos communities

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a heavy downpour led to flood overtaking communities and sacking residents in Lagos.

The flood also submerged houses, cars, and other valuables.

Nigerian states may witness heavy rainfall

Legit.ng also reported that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) listed several states and communities that may witness heavy rainfall that would most likely lead to flooding.

In a statement signed by Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office, residents of the listed areas should brace up for flooding.

Flooding: Cameroon set to open Lagdo Dam

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that NEMA received an alert over a looming flood on the banks of River Benue.

The alert was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a letter dated August 21. The letter, signed by Umar Salisu, the ministry’s director of African affairs, said the Cameroonian government plans to “open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead”.

Source: Legit.ng