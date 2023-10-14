President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been listed as one of the 500 most influential Muslims globally in 2024.

The Nigerian leader was listed along with Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano, and 12 other prominent Nigerian Muslims.

President Tinubu, former Kano Emir Sanusu make the World's 500 Most Influential Muslims 2024 list. Photo credits: @GovKaduna, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The World's 500 Most Influential Muslims is an annual publication of the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, Amman, Jordan.

Legit.ng notes that Tinubu, who assumed office as Nigeria's President earlier this year, received his inaugural inclusion in the annual publication. However, his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who had consistently featured in past editions, is notably absent, while the Sultan of Sokoto retains a spot in the top 50.

World's 500 most influential Muslims 2024: Full list of Nigerians in the list

President Bola Tinubu Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Kano Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, 14th Emir of Kano and the Grand Khalifat of the Tijaniyah Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede, the Secretary-General of NSCIA and JAMB Registrar Sheikh Abdur-Rahman Ahmad, National Missioner and Chief Imam of Ansar Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Sheikh Tahir Usman Bauchi Imam Muhammad Ashafa HE Ibrahim Saleh Al-Hussaini Sheikh Yakubu Musa Katsina Sheikh Professor Ibrahim Ahmad Maqari. Late Prince Ajibola Bola Ibrahim Saleh Al-Hussaini Alhaji Aliko Dangote

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In Nigeria, President Tinubu, as a newcomer to the list, is categorised under political leadership.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the President of the Dangote Group of Companies, is the sole Nigerian listed in the Business Category, securing the 162nd position as one of the most influential Muslim leaders.

Late Prince Ajibola Bola, a former Judge of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, who passed away on April 9, 2023, was remembered in the obituary section of the publication.

World's 500 most influential Muslims 2024: Other important highlights

The 15th edition of the publication recognises Shaykh Habib ‘Umar bin Muhammad bin Salim bin Hafiz, Director of Dar al-Mustafa in Yemen, as the world's most influential Muslim leader, with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Grand Ayatollah Hajj Sayyid Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, securing the second and third positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, the report also estimates the global Muslim population at 2,074,718,394 individuals.

The publication focuses on individuals who wield influence as Muslims, contributing to their communities both within the Islamic world and in representing Islam to non-Muslims.

Nigeria ranks high in list of the world's most prayerful countries

Meanwhile, in a recent report compiled by the Pew Research Centre, Afghanistan emerged as the world's most prayerful country.

Afghanistan was ranked first with a 96% prayer rate, while Nigeria, a Christian and Muslim-dominated country, ranked second with 95%.

Nigeria was followed by Algeria, which emerged as the third most prayerful country in the world, with an 88% prayer rate.

Source: Legit.ng